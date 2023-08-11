Donations for Bunkhead Club fundraiser being accepted

Donations for Bunkhead Club being accepted now
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a non-profit group working to ensure every child in Bryan-College Station has a bed to sleep on, is currently accepting donations for the Bunkhead Club.

The College Station Chapter began in 2021.

“One thing that we need is routine, regular giving. So this month we’re promoting what’s called the Bunkhead Club, which is a program where you can give $20 a month or more and over a period of a year that will buy one child a bed,” Joel Hammond, Co-President of the College Station Chapter said.

More information on how you can become a member of the Bunkhead Club can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
John Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of...
State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley event
Brookshire Brothers treats Boys & Girls Clubs with back to school Ice cream social
Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin
KBTX Investigates: OSHA concludes investigation into chemical exposure at power plant
Restaurant Report Card: August 10, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 10, 2023
The A&M Consolidated marching band will be marching through the Pebble Creek neighborhood this...
A&M Consolidated’s Marchaton fundraiser is this Saturday!