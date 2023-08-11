Donations for Bunkhead Club fundraiser being accepted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a non-profit group working to ensure every child in Bryan-College Station has a bed to sleep on, is currently accepting donations for the Bunkhead Club.

The College Station Chapter began in 2021.

“One thing that we need is routine, regular giving. So this month we’re promoting what’s called the Bunkhead Club, which is a program where you can give $20 a month or more and over a period of a year that will buy one child a bed,” Joel Hammond, Co-President of the College Station Chapter said.

More information on how you can become a member of the Bunkhead Club can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.