Enrollment still open for school specialized in dyslexia in College Station

Renner Academy offers small classroom sizes, individualized attention, and a supportive environment
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Renner Academy in College Station is the only school in the Brazos Valley designed specifically for children with dyslexia and other language-based differences.

Founded by Kristen Renner, a mother of two daughters with dyslexia, the Academy provides students with research-based instruction and social and emotional support that they may not receive in traditional public schools.

As a nonprofit, the school is hosting a Denim and Dazzle Fundraising Gala on Feb. 24 at the Brazos Center in Bryan, which will include dinner, the Texas Unlimited Band, and live and silent auctions.

Renner Academy has open enrollment online.

Renner Academy is located at 6134 Imperial Loop in College Station.

Email info@renneracademy.org for more information or call 979-810-8100.

