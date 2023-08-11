Experience a variety of live music at your favorite Downtown Bryan venues

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Celebrate Labor Day weekend and the return of Aggie Football with Hullabaloo Music Fest!

In its third year, Hullabaloo is taking on a brand new format.

This year, you can experience a variety of live musicians performing across several unique venues all located in Historic Downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The fest features The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus among other touring, regional, and local acts.

Musicians and bands will be performing from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Grand Stafford Theater, KinderHill Brew Lab, The Palace Theater, and The 101.

Josh Ward will be headlining the Palace Theater while the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus rocks the stage at the iconic Grand Stafford Theater across the street.

Remember that capacity varies at each venue. Entrance to each venue is first come, first served. The total number of tickets sold will not exceed the total combined capacity across all 4 venues.

Purchase your $10 tickets here.

