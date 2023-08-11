Focus at Four: GOP Presidential candidates visit the Iowa State Fair

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KBTX) - Republican Presidential hopefuls are converging on the Iowa State Fair to try and persuade voters. News 3′s Washington D.C. Bureau Correspondent Brendan Cullerton joined First News at Four from Des Moines, Iowa to discuss what he is seeing.

Higher-profile candidates like Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis have been holding events across the state, Friday proved to be a beneficial day for lesser-known candidates to share their message at the State Fair.

“There’s this thing called the soapbox. It’s very much a literal soapbox. Candidates get on it and they talk to voters, and some of the candidates kind of behind in the polls behind those big names like your Pence’s like DeSantis and Trump, who’s holding a rally here tomorrow. They’re trying to spread their message to voters and try and make it on that Republican debate stage,” Cullerton reported.

For the most part, events have been cordial, except for former Vice President Mike Pence being called a “traitor” Thursday by a member of the crowd.

“I think it’s important to note, with Trump coming here, the two have really been at odds. Mike Pence kind of is in the crosshairs of Trump supporters over his reluctance to kind of grant the president an additional term back in 2020, people still hold that against him,” Cullerton said.

In order to qualify for the GOP Debate, candidates need 40,000 donors and need to be polling at 1% in either three national polls or early state polls. Candidates are hoping to share their message to get enough donors and polling numbers to qualify.

“I’ll give an example. We just spoke to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who hit that 1%, that coveted 1%, and in an Iowa poll now, he just needs to shore up those numbers in a couple of other polls by getting his message out at events like this and then they can make it onto that debate stage in 12 days,” Cullerton said.

You can see the full conversation in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking motorists to avoid this area as the entire intersection is shut down.
CSPD: Driver arrested after running stop sign, hitting bicyclist
15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver
College Station Police searching for missing teen
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Hailey Doster is wanted for failing to comply with her supervision
TDCJ looking for wanted woman with ties to Bryan
Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested

Latest News

Renner Academy offers small classroom sizes, individualized attention, and a supportive...
Enrollment still open for school specialized in dyslexia in College Station
The owner of Uptown Cheapskate shares affordable and sustainable back-to-school look ideas for...
Spend less on back-to-school looks
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide
All the money collected will go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument...
AMCHS hosting annual March-A-Thon this weekend