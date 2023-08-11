Hometown Heroes: Somerville Yeguas

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Yeguas are entering their second season with Philip Roberts at the helm.

They finished last season 4-7 and got off to a slow start losing their first four games, but they bounced back winning four straight.

The Yeguas are predicted to finish third in the district according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Last year they lost in the first round of the playoffs, and their goal is to make the playoffs for the third straight year which would be a first for the program.

“There haven’t been very many times in the history of Somerville that they’ve been two years in a row, and they’ve never been three years in a row, so we have an opportunity to make history,” Somerville Head Coach Philip Roberts said. “We are excited about that. I try not to tell them that too often.. don’t want to put too much pressure on them. We’re excited about that and building that consistency year in and year out being a playoff team.”

“It would be pretty huge for the community and especially for me and all my teammates and knowing we made school history,” Somerville quarterback and wide receiver Barrett Howe said. “Everybody would know our name is going to be in the book.”

