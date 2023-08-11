From a Karaoke Bar to the stage, Tylor Brandon’s story of starting music

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a surprise even to him, when Tylor Brandon’s friends pulled him on to the stage in a karaoke bar. And now, he’s making music for all to hear, which he didn’t seem quite used to yet.

“One thing led to another man, just the blessings after blessings that have led us to this point have some great people in my life, my band and everybody that’s backed me to get to the point that we are today and we’re just getting started,” said Brandon.

This opportunity to play music for people isn’t something he takes for granted.

“I was a humble factory worker just doing my thing. And I can’t even believe every day I wake up and I do this for a living. I mean all thanks to the people that come to the shows,” said Brandon.

Brandon says his shows are an exciting experience, and it’s not easy to sit down either.

“A lot of energy, a lot of energy. What we give you, we want back and we’ll give you everything we got. And you do the same. And I think you’ll leave with a memorable experience,” Brandon said.

Hear the Tylor Brandon Band at the Canteen Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

