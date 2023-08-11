Keeping kids safe and celebrating milestones on social media

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For parents, there’s nothing more important than the safety of their children.

Alison Prince with Scotty’s House stopped by The Three to provide parents with tips for protecting kids as they head back to the classroom.

Prince says social media makes it easy for parents to share so many pictures and a lot of details about families.

“Sometimes we over share a little bit and so it’s just that time of year that we want share those back to school pictures,” said Prince. “A lot of times we’ll use those little chalkboards that give some little details about them, those aren’t terrible, but just be mindful of what you’re putting out there about your kids.”

Prince wants to remind parents that what you put out on the web isn’t just for your friends or family. Other people can get their hands on that info and personal information about your children in a way that you never intended.

Think back to this weeks’ past back to school social media posts and you are bound to find a child standing in front of their home holding a chalkboard with their school name, grade and teacher name written on it along with other details.

“Having it say just their name and some general things about them is great, but try to stay away from what school they attend, who their teacher is,” said Prince. “All these things you’re just feeding to strangers who could get their hands on this information.”

Prince says that the worst case scenario is a stranger knowing where to find a child, approach them and start talking to them.

“And then they think, ‘this is one of mom’s or dad’s friends and I’m OK and I’m safe with them.’”

As kids head back to school, make sure they know their full name and their parent’s full names.

“This is good for the little ones, like I have a four-year-old. Does he know my name or does he just know me as mom?”

If your little one gets lost you want them to have as much information about their immediate family as possible.

Make sure they also learn their address, phone number, and how to use a phone. Prince had one more tip for families that may have to have someone else pick up their kid.

“I’ve heard of having a family safe word so that if you ever do have that like ‘I’m here to pick you up. Your mommy sent me from work.’”

Kids can then ask that person what the word is, and if they don’t say the right one, they know this person is not safe.

“It’s all just about being mindful of the information that we share with others and equipping our kids to be safe.”

