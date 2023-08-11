“Little Giants” to show Friday night at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The third movie of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s Summer Film Series will be “Little Giants” on Friday, August 11.

This biographical sports film from 1994 is about two brothers that live in a small Ohio town who coach rival Pee-Wee Football teams.

Games and free snacks will begin at 7 p.m., and the movie will start just after sundown by the pond. You can bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and coolers, but no pets or glass containers.

This movie is being shown in conjunction with the museum’s upcoming exhibit “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football.”

Using original artifacts, as well as historical photographs, documents, and audiovisual materials, “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told” is an immersive exhibition in which visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the era of Coach Jimbo Fisher.

The exhibit will highlight significant accomplishments, important coaches, and notable players, as well as the unique traditions and celebrations Aggies have known and loved for a century and counting.

“A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told” will open in the Ansary Gallery of American History on August 28, just in time for the first Aggie football game on Sept. 9.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

