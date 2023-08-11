Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for 3 wanted individuals
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding several wanted individuals.
Xavier Woodard is wanted for a drug related charge. His last known location was Hempstead.
Dustin Ware is wanted on possession charges, driving with a suspended license and giving false information. His last known whereabouts are North Zulch and Normangee.
Dustin Musselman is wanted for burglarizing a home. He was last seen in Richards, a town in Eastern Grimes County.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755 or Madison County Crime Stoppers at (936) 348-3100.
