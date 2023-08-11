Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for 3 wanted individuals

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding several wanted individuals.

Xavier Woodard is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Xavier Woodard is wanted for a drug related charge. His last known location was Hempstead.

Dustin Ware is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Dustin Ware is wanted on possession charges, driving with a suspended license and giving false information. His last known whereabouts are North Zulch and Normangee.

Dustin Musselman is wanted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Dustin Musselman is wanted for burglarizing a home. He was last seen in Richards, a town in Eastern Grimes County.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755 or Madison County Crime Stoppers at (936) 348-3100.

