Morrison Leads USA U19’s to FIVB World Championships Title

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSIJEK, Croatia – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison led the USA women’s U19 national team to a dramatic gold-medal winning performance on Friday after pulling off a reverse sweep over Turkey in the final, 3-2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10).

Morrison secured his second gold and third overall medal as head coach of the USA junior teams, having won gold at the 2021 U19 Pan American Cup, bronze at the 2022 U18 FIVB World Championships.

The USA began the tournament in pool play, winning all five of their matches versus Korea, Japan, Mexico, Poland and Serbia, topping the group as they entered the knockout stages.

The Red, White and Blue cruised through the round of 16, as they swept the Dominican Republic, 3-0. In the quarterfinals, Morrison’s squad faced a tough Brazilian team, with each side trading blows. However, it was the USA who came out on top in a tight finish, 3-2. In the penultimate match, the United States put on another strong performance, outlasting Italy for a spot in the finals, 3-1.

After 10 days of competition, Morrison and the U19′s faced Turkey in the finals. The United States dropped the opening frame despite a late charge, 25-20. The second set saw a back-and-forth battle, with Turkey narrowly outlasting the Red, White and Blue, 25-23. Morrison’s squad answered in the third set, as the group stole the frame, 25-22. Continuing their momentum into the fourth, the USA dominated the set, 25-16, sending the squads into a deciding fifth set. It was all United States in the fifth set, as Morrison’s team claimed the set (15-10) and match, 3-2.

