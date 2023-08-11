On National 811 Day, learn how to dig safely

Toady is national safe digging day and Atomos Energy wants to remind you to call before you dig.
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday is National Safe Digging Day, 811 day on 8/11. Atmos energy wants to remind everyone to call before you dig.

It’s important to call 811 two business days in advance if you are a planning on doing any digging around your home or properties.

Eric Tate, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy says when you call 811, you will be put in contact with someone at the state level who will send someone out to mark any lines that you or a contractor should avoid while digging.

”It’s really important that everybody calls 811 before they dig, so that they can safely dig and not hit any buried utility lines. That could be gas, water, electric,” Tate said.

For more information, you can go to atmosenergy.com or you can go to call811.com.

