Spend less on back-to-school looks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back-to-school season is always a busy time, which means parents will have more on their plates. That includes making sure the kids look their best throughout the year. According to Uptown Cheapskate owner Craig Berlin, that goal can be attained without spending a lot of money.

The store specializes in resale clothing and accessories that are affordable, stylish and in great condition.

“When I was growing up, buying used clothing was looked down upon like it was dirty or not good enough,” Berlin said. “It’s become very popular for a lot of good reasons because you can find great variety and you absolutely can save a lot of money.”

A majority of items at Uptown Cheapskate are about a third of their original retail price, according to Berlin.

“You can put together outfits for truly not a lot of money,” Berlin said.

From casual to dressy and athleisure, students can find some of their favorite name brands at the store. It’s not uncommon to come across brands including Old Navy, H&M, Zara and Lululemon.

Even luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel can be found there.

“You can find so many unique things,” Berlin said. “You can find high-end, you can find rare, you can find vintage.”

Uptown Cheapskate also has formal and professional clothing. Along with students, Berlin said Uptown Cheapskate is a great place for teachers to shop for dresses, blazers and suits.

“We carry a wide range of styles, and we carry sizes all the way from extra small up to plus sizes,” Berlin said. “We really try to accommodate everyone as much as we can.”

To find more back-to-school style ideas, you can visit, the store’s Facebook and Instagram.

You can also visit in person at 2410 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

