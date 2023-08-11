Texas sales tax holiday is underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Through Sunday, certain items including clothes and school supplies are tax-free.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

Some stores across the state are adding to the tax-free savings with additional sales.

Kid to Kid in Bryan is offering an additional 10% off clothing and shoes during the tax-free weekend. That is where we found mom Rebecca Aylesworth shopping with her family.

“It definitely saves a lot of money, especially with four of them going to school this year.”

Manager of Kid to Kid, Sara O’Bannon, told us what trends are popular this season.

“If you are looking at girls you are looking at the flared bell-bottomed jeans. Boys we are looking at either like soft casual or athletic.”

Over at Academy, they have also discounts to complement the sales tax-free weekend.

“With today’s economy, anytime you can save a dollar here or a dollar there, makes a big difference. And I know the residents are appreciative of it,” said Store Director Patrick McKee.

The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save $136 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either: the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or, the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.

