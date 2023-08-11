Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students win awards at conference

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences recently represented the university at the Veterinary Parasitologists Conference.

Three students brought back awards for their research presentations, Hannah Danks, Maureen Kelly and Cora Garcia.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uriah Woodard, 23, of College Station, was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of...
Former Brazos County Detention Officer arrested
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
John Raney has been a familiar face in the political landscape of Texas, representing most of...
State Rep. John Raney will not seek re-election in 2024
College Station police are on the scene of a crash on the southbound feeder road of State...
Crash blocks southbound Highway 6 feeder road in College Station
Crash graphic
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along I-45 near Centerville

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Teacher wins Region 6 Secondary Teacher of the Year
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD teacher wins Region 6 Secondary Teacher of the Year
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Teacher wins Region 6 Secondary Teacher of the Year
Congratulations to the 2023 Corps Hall of Honor Inductees!
Seven Aggies inducted into Corps of Cadets Hall of Honor
Saturday Morning, the family of a pioneer for Bryan ISD education visited a school bearing a...
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry Sr. visits school named in his honor