Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students win awards at conference
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences recently represented the university at the Veterinary Parasitologists Conference.
Three students brought back awards for their research presentations, Hannah Danks, Maureen Kelly and Cora Garcia.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.