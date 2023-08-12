Hometown Heroes: Burton Panthers

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Staying in Class 2A-DII where the Burton Panthers are coming off an undefeated regular season in 2022.

The Panthers had 13 straight wins until they were beat in the state semifinals by Mart.

Burton will have a new quarterback in Colby Beck leading the run heavy offense.

On the defensive side the Panthers return six starters that were a part of five shutouts last season.

For the second straight year, the Panthers will have all road games as their football field is still under construction.

“We told them again we are probably going to play a lot of road games, and they didn’t blink an eye they just want to play football,” Burton head coach Jason Hodde said. “One of the kids said hey coach we won 13 games on the road might as well do it again. It’s one of those deal where we’re all taking it with a grain of salt.”

“Not having that home field advantage people think they can take advantage of that and the wins always feel better when they’re away games,” Burton center Zane Aschenbeck said. “It’s tough because we don’t even a practice field or a field to practice on. We’re practicing on the baseball field, so that’s going to be interesting.”

Burton opens the season on Thursday the 24th at Holland.

