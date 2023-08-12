Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers made another deep run in the playoffs a year ago out of District 12-2A Division 1 and will try to repeat that feat this season.

Kyle Hardee and the ‘Orange and Black’ are the two time defending 12-2A D1 Champions and have six starters back on both sides of the ball coming into this season including starting quarterback Riley Winkler.

The Tigers have been knocked out of the playoffs in the 3rd round by Timpson the last two seasons and would like to get another shot at the Bears and turn the tide this year.

“Well, that’s easier said than done, but it’s obviously some thing that we want to do, but we’ve got so much work to do. Our kids understand that nothing comes easy. We have to work hard and it’s a year-round thing. You have to buy in as a team. We’re going to have a senior ball club this year, these guys have been big factors on some good football teams,” said head coach Kyle Hardee.

“We’ve all been working pretty hard after we lost last year in the third round and we all want our revenge pretty much,” added Centerville offensive lineman James Wright.

There are a lot of games that have to be won in order to get another shot at Timpson in the playoffs. Centerville will open their 2023 campaign on the road against rival Buffalo on August 25th. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

