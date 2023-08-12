Hometown Heroes: Snook Bluejays

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook is coming off a disappointing season where they finished 4-6 and missed the playoffs

J. Beaux Hruska returns for his senior year. Last season, he threw for more than 500 yards with four passing touchdowns.

Defense will also be an area of emphasis as they gave up 50 points in three of their last four games.

The Bluejays are hungry to make post season play this fall after coming up short.

“That’s been the talk all spring and into the summer work outs is we feel like we have something to prove.. something that was left out there that we didn’t get finished,” Snook Head Coach Dylan Conway said. “So we need to take those steps each and every day to make sure the product we put out on the field each and every Friday night is one that we’re proud of and one that we’ve earned.”

The Blue Jays open the season at home against Iola.

Their rivalry game against Somerville is also at home on October 6th.

