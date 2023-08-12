Madisonville takes down Franklin in Navasota volleyball tournament

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Mustangs went 3-0 on the day in the gold bracket to win the Navasota Tournament.

Madisonville swept New Caney and Caldwell to get to the championship match where they beat the Lions 25-18, 24-26, 16-14.

The Mustangs advance to 7-1 on the season and their next match will be Tuesday at Centerville.

