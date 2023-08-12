Messina Hof Winery not concerned about harvest despite triple digit temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Messina Hof Winery is in the middle of its harvesting season and is celebrating with the community during its annual Harvest Festival.

Although triple-digit temperatures have been consistent across the Brazos Valley for weeks, Messina Hof’s Chief Administration Officer Karen Bonarrigo says the recent weather hasn’t affected this year’s harvest.

“We started harvesting last week here at the estate and so far so good. We’ll be all wrapped up here at the end of the month,” said Bonarrigo.

They also are managing to keep the crops hydrated even with the recent drought.

Messina Hof has their own drip irrigation system for their grapes.

“The grape vines do need water to continue to thrive and to continue to grow,” said Bonarrigo.

Click here to see the events you can participate in during this year’s Harvest Festival.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.