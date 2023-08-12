Montgomery County Sheriff identifies kidnapping suspect

Wanted by Montgomery County
By Heather Kovar
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Montgomery County (KBTX) - A 22-year-old man from Magnolia is wanted in an attempted kidnapping at Target on FM 2978. Officials are asking for your help in locating Jose Luis Contreras, saying he is considered dangerous.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit, working alongside the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, say they have identified and secured an arrest warrant for Contreras.

They say Contreras is charged with Attempted Kidnapping, which is a Felony.

Teams have worked all weekend in an attempt to locate Contreras, but are unable to find him at this time.

They ask if you see Jose Luis Contreras, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

If you know the whereabouts of Contreras or have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 and refer to case # 23A233785. To remain anonymous, you may contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867]

