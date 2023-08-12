NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX on Saturday morning reveal a coordinated effort between two young people to shoot and kill a 41-year-old Bryan man in an effort to steal his money and guns.

Brandon Hall was found in the middle of Pleasant Hill Road on Wednesday, August 2nd, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say during their investigation, information was gathered that showed Nariah Reeves, 20, and an unnamed juvenile, were in the area of the murder and in contact with the victim prior to his death. Surveillance video also showed that Reeves and the underage suspect went to Hall’s home, broke in, and stole a firearm from inside.

“With the help of several agencies, we were able to obtain information that lead us to a residence in Brenham where a search warrant was obtained. Evidence was discovered linking the two suspects to the murder. Interviews were conducted and as a result of the above information two arrest warrants were obtained for the murder,” said Brazos County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. David Wilcox.

The juvenile was arrested within the first 48 hours, said Wilcox.

On Thursday, August 10, Reeves was arrested in Hearne and taken to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Reeves admitted that all three of them went out into a rural area of the county on the night of Tuesday, August 1st to shoot guns. Reeves says the juvenile handed her a pistol to shoot a deer, but she handed the firearm back to the juvenile who then shot Hall.

Reeves told deputies they became “scared, panicked, and ran back to the car that they came in.”

According to investigators, there were text messages discovered between Reeves and the juvenile that prove the two plotted to kill the victim days before he was shot.

Reeves eventually admitted the plan was to rob Hall for his money and guns and the two orchestrated the entire thing with no help from anyone else.

Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home, and theft of a firearm. Her bonds total $400,000.

“The success of identifying suspects, gathering sufficient evidence to build the case, and taking suspects into custody has been the result of the tireless efforts of our Investigators and Deputies who worked so diligently on this case. We are appreciative of all the assistance we received from surrounding agencies and Crime Stoppers, which led to the arrest of Nariah Reeves,” said Wilcox.

Hall’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10 am at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan at 1505 Dansby Street, followed by interment at Bryan City Cemetery at 1111 N. Texas Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.