Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police were in pursuit of a driver in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to multiple cell phone videos from witnesses that have been shared with KBTX.

POLICE PURSUIT: Around 1:30 this morning Bryan PD was in pursuit of a driver. Cell phone video shows the chase going through downtown. I’ve reached out to Bryan PD for more information on this incident. It’s unclear if driver was arrested. pic.twitter.com/PRBXrWlz5X — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 12, 2023

Some of the videos show the male driver of a white SUV going through the downtown area with several law enforcement units following.

Other videos show the pursuit on W Villa Maria Road and Wellborn Road around 1:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what the driver was being stopped for and we don’t know if he was ever caught.

We have reached out to Bryan Police for more information.

As soon as we find out more we’ll share that information here.

