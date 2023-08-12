Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday

It’s unclear why police were chasing the driver.
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were in pursuit of early Saturday morning in Bryan.(Videos shared to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police were in pursuit of a driver in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to multiple cell phone videos from witnesses that have been shared with KBTX.

Some of the videos show the male driver of a white SUV going through the downtown area with several law enforcement units following.

Other videos show the pursuit on W Villa Maria Road and Wellborn Road around 1:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what the driver was being stopped for and we don’t know if he was ever caught.

We have reached out to Bryan Police for more information.

As soon as we find out more we’ll share that information here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide
Police are asking motorists to avoid this area as the entire intersection is shut down.
CSPD: Driver arrested after running stop sign, hitting bicyclist
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver
College Station Police searching for missing teen
The City of College Station discussed a number of items of interest Thursday night.
College Station City Council discusses Middle Housing, future development

Latest News

Messina Hof Winery is in the middle of their harvesting season and is celebrating with the...
Messina Hof Winery not concerned about harvest despite triple digit temperatures
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide
Flora is the Pet of the Week for Aug. 11
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Flora
Message from Flora's foster family