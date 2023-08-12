Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police were in pursuit of a driver in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to multiple cell phone videos from witnesses that have been shared with KBTX.
Some of the videos show the male driver of a white SUV going through the downtown area with several law enforcement units following.
Other videos show the pursuit on W Villa Maria Road and Wellborn Road around 1:30 a.m.
It’s unclear what the driver was being stopped for and we don’t know if he was ever caught.
