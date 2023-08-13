A&M Consolidated annual March-A-Thon

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday morning, you might have felt the beat as the A&M Consolidated Marching Band took the streets of the Pebble Creek neighborhood.

It is their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser.

Steve Fry, Head Band Director, tells us they’ve been working hard to get ready for the season. He says they’ve been in camp more than three weeks, they’ll be at all the football games, and in October they have contests.

Donations were accepted along the route, and the money funds buses, clinicians, food, scholarships and more.

Head Drum Major Madison Jackson said, “It’s really fun to come out here and dance with your friends, march along the fields, say hi to everyone. We always get to wave and have little kids come up and conduct with us. It’s a great time.”

“This is an opportunity for us to get out into the community and play some music, play some drum cadences. But it’s also a time just to raise money for our band program,” said Fry.

The goal is to raise 30-thousand dollars. They say they are halfway there.

You can donate online here.

