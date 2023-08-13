Blair enshrined in Naismith Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusets (KBTX) - Texas A&M legend Gary Blair was officially enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Blair Texas A&M women’s basketball for 19 seasons leading the Aggies to 16 NCAA tournaments and the program’s lone national championship in 2011. His coaching career spanned 37 seasons and 60 of his former players or assistants went on to coach hoops.

Blair received his jacket on Friday and was enshrined in a ceremony Saturday evening along with other basketball greats like Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, Gregg Popovich, and others.

The Aggie reflected on his hall-of-fame career which started at South Oak Cliff in Dallas and ended with his time in Aggieland.

“To my hall of fame teammates: the headlines and the storylines, they’re over,” Blair explained in his speech. “But the thank you’s are just beginning. I hope to represent all of you. We need more representation of women in this Hall of Fame, as coaches, players, administrators, and all of the greats that have ever elevated the women’s game. Gig ‘em. Thank you, everyone,” Blair concluded.

Class of 2023

Gene Bess

Gary Blair

Pau Gasol

Becky Hammon

David Hixon

Gene Keady

Dirk Nowitzki

Tony Parker

Gregg Popovich

Jim Valvano

Dwyane Wade

1976 US Women’s Olympic Team

About Gary Blair

Blair holds the 13th-most wins in Division I history, having won 852 games throughout his 37 years as a collegiate head coach. The Dallas native registered 35 winning seasons and 30 20-win seasons. He is one of four coaches to have taken two-or-more schools to the final four (Arkansas, Texas A&M).

Blair is the namesake for the court at Reed Arena. He is one of only six women’s basketball coaches to have ever had a Division I court named in their honor (Pat Summitt – Tennessee, Kay Yow – NC State, Doug Bruno – DePaul, Joe Foley – Little Rock, C. Vivian Stringer – Rutgers). He won 444 games, five conference titles and took the Aggies to 16 NCAA Tournaments in his 19 seasons leading the Maroon & White.

A pioneer of the game, Blair was an assistant coach for the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team from 1980-85 that won two national titles, including the inaugural NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament during the 1981-82 season.

He took the Aggies to the pinnacle of the sport in 2011 when A&M defeated Notre Dame, 76-70. Blair is one of 16 coaches in women’s basketball history to have a national title on their resume. During the Aggies’ NCAA championship run, Blair defeated four Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees (C. Vivian Stringer, Kim Mulkey, Tara VanDerveer, Muffet McGraw).

Blair’s coaching tree spans the high school and collegiate ranks as nearly 60 former players, assistants and support staff members have gone on to success after their time with Blair, including nine current Division I head coaches (Kim Mulkey – LSU, Vic Schaefer – Texas, Mike Neighbors – Arkansas, Johnnie Harris – Auburn, Nell Fortner – Georgia Tech, A’Quonesia Franklin – Lamar, Kelly Bond-White – Southern Illinois, Sytia Messer – UCF, Vernette Skeete – Texas Southern). Blair coached 16 Aggies that were selected in the WNBA Draft, and nearly 30 former players have enjoyed successful professional careers overseas.

