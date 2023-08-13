Brazos Christian wins Galveston O’Connell Tournament

Brazos Christian volleyball at Galveston O'Connell Tournament
Brazos Christian volleyball at Galveston O'Connell Tournament(Brazos Christian Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team finished in 1st place at the Galveston O’Connell Tournament.

The Eagles went 7-0 over 2 days with wins over Sabine Pass, Alvord, O’Connell, Poolville, Coram Deo Academy, and Houston Village School in the championship match of the Gold Bracket.

Cate Wright and Emily Angerer made the all-tournament team.

Brazos Christian will be on the road at Bremond on Tuesday.

