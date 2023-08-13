Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - Derek Thomas and the Leon Cougars only won three games a year ago, but they were all District 12-2A Division 1 victories and got them into the playoffs.

Since losing to Joaquin 61-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Cougars have worked on tightening up their defense and with nine starters back on both sides of the ball are counting on experience helping them pick up more wins and making a deeper playoff run.

“This year we are going into it with a bunch of seniors. Last year we only had two seniors and this year I believe we have 15. Honestly, we’ve been putting in a ton of work this off-season and doing as much as we could to prepare ourselves this year because we want to make a deep playoff push this year,” said Cougar cornerback Taylor Evans.

“We had a great season, and we want to capitalize on it and keep going forward from where we ended,” added Cougar quarterback Brock Bumpers.

“We changed a little bit on the defensive side and our biggest thing is getting to the ball in the whole team just doing their job and not trying to do anything else,” wrapped up Cougars tight end Treavor Carrington.

The Leon Cougars will kick off the season at home against Rosebud-Lott on August 25th.

