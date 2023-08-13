Hometown Heroes: Normangee

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - We continue our Hometown Heroes previews with the Normangee Panthers.

“This year I want to improve, me being the quarterback, to help my team play together as one so we all don’t play individually and we can actually do some good things,” said senior Dallas Turner.

Due to a tough schedule, youth and some coaching changes the Panthers are coming off a rough 2022 season going 0-10 overall and only scoring 62 points total.

“Last year was just a learning season. We learned together. This year, that transition should be a lot easier,” said Head Coach Danny Mitchell.

But second year Head Coach Danny Mitchell and his team are optimistic for this season.

“We are used to all of our coaches,” said receiver Lincoln McAllister. “We are comfortable in our offense and our defense because we switched everything up and now everybody kind of has of what’s going on.”

Normangee will kick off their season at Bremond on August 25.

