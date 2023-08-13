Twin City Mission celebrates 60 years serving the Brazos Valley

The oldest private social service agent in the Brazos Valley is celebrating a milestone.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The oldest private social service agent in the Brazos Valley is celebrating a milestone.

Twin City Mission has been serving the community for six decades.

The organization began in 1963 as a men’s homeless shelter and has since added programs addressing domestic violence, poverty, life skill deficiencies, youth in crisis and more.

“We’re here to connect those who can help with those who need help,” said Director of Community Relations and Development Ron Crozier. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel we’re not trying to create new rocket science or anything like that.”

Twin City Mission has held fan drives, coat and blanket drives, Thanksgiving dinners and their “Longest Night of the Year” event which recognizes all the homeless men and women that passed away in the area.

Twin City Mission says they wouldn’t be able to help so many people if it wasn’t for the support and encouragement they get from the community.

“We got a lifetime of tomorrows that we’re trying to prepare for and we can only do that through the support of the community,” said Crozier.

To celebrate Twin City Mission hosted a sixties themed gala Saturday night at the Brazos County Expo.

