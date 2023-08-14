Aggies Open Season with Maroon & White Scrimmage

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball gets its 2023 season underway with the program’s annual Maroon & White scrimmage at Reed Arena Tuesday, Aug. 15, with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

First-year head coach Jamie Morrison and his newly assembled staff will embark on their first season together Tuesday. With a full semester under he and his staff’s belt, the Aggies kick off their 2023 campaign with a clean slate, returning nine players, bringing in a pair of transfers and adding three freshmen.

A&M returns the majority of its offensive production, including two All-SEC standout pins in Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth, who accounted for 58% of the Aggies’ offensive production last season.

The Aggies made two big additions through the transfer portal in All-Big 12 Second Team and Freshman Team middle blocker Morgan Perkins from Oklahoma and three-time Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week outside hitter Brooke Jeffrey.

The Maroon & White welcomed three signees to the 2023 class. The first is Alayna Pearson, a libero/DS from Overland Park, Kansas, who in her final year of club volleyball was named 2022 Eastern Kansas League Defensive Player of the Year. Bianna Muoneke, an outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, was an AVCA First Team All-American and added to the AVCA All-Region Team and AVCA Best & Brightest First Team in her high school career. Rounding out the group is Margot Manning, a setter from Houston, Texas. She was named an AVCA Phenom in 2019-2021, while playing for associate head coach Jen Woods’ former team the Houston Skyline.

Admission to the match is free. Fans may park in lot 100 and are asked to enter through the main entry. Doors open 30 minutes before first serve (6 p.m.) and clear bag policy will be enforced.

New season ticket purchases for the 2023 Texas A&M volleyball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on FacebookInstagram, Threads and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Temperatures and humidity drop off a bit, but fire danger remains high through mid-week
Unprecedented heat continues...but with a hint of short-lived “relief”

Latest News

The sophomore out of Dickinson was expected to be the Aggie's starting tight end in the season...
A&M’s Green suffers ACL injury and is out of the year
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles