A&M’s Green suffers ACL injury and is out of the year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday during the team’s media availability that tight end Donovan Green had suffered an ACL injury during Saturday’ scrimmage at Kyle Field and will be out of the year.

Green, a sophomore out of Dickinson, was expected to be the Aggie’s starting tight end in the season opener against New Mexico.

Last season Green played in 10 games and had 22 receptions. He averaged 10.6 yards per catch. Donovan scored 2 touchdowns during the Aggies’ 5-7 2022 campaign.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.