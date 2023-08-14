Back to School on BVTM: Iola ISD superintendent says they’re set to break enrollment record

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD is set to break an attendance record when students return to school Wednesday.

“Last year we ended the year at 592 students,” said Iola ISD superintendent Jeff Dyer. “I think we’re going to break 600 for the first time ever, which is very exciting for us because we are showing some growth.”

Dyer said they’re looking forward to kicking off the new school year on Aug. 16.

“Everybody’s excited. This is what we do. We educate students,” he said. “Rooms are prepared, we’ve got our custodians, maintenance people have done a great job this year getting our school ready. Our cafeteria workers are ready. PTO has done an outstanding job decorating our school force, and so it’s an exciting time.”

Dyer was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday. You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

During his appearance he discussed some slight adjustments they’ve made to arrival and dismissal times this year.

“We are looking at a safety issue. Last year we had an issue with people on Highway 39, which is on the high school side of our district,” he said. “So what we’ve done is we’re going to stagger our start and release times this year so that our elementary pick up parents will go first. And so we’re going to dismiss elementary students at 3:25 so we can get them off that highway as quick as we can to alleviate that traffic situation that we have. A lot of our parents park on the side of the road to move over but it still creates an issue and it’s not their fault. We just don’t have enough room.”

Dismissal for the secondary school students will be at 3:40 p.m.

The new arrival times are 7:45 a.m. for elementary school students and 7:50 a.m. for the secondary school.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Temperatures and humidity drop off a bit, but fire danger remains high through mid-week
Unprecedented heat continues...but with a hint of short-lived “relief”

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather Update - August 14
After more than a year of following the progress Thursday KBTX got a first look at the new...
First look inside new Brazos County J.P. Constable Pct. 1 building
First look inside new Brazos County J.P. Constable Pct. 1 building
First look inside new Brazos County J.P. Constable Pct. 1 building
Treavon Blue, 28, was arrested in May in connection to a shooting that left two people injured...
Bryan man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon