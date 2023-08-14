Back to School on BVTM: Iola ISD superintendent says they’re set to break enrollment record

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola ISD is set to break an attendance record when students return to school Wednesday.

“Last year we ended the year at 592 students,” said Iola ISD superintendent Jeff Dyer. “I think we’re going to break 600 for the first time ever, which is very exciting for us because we are showing some growth.”

Dyer said they’re looking forward to kicking off the new school year on Aug. 16.

“Everybody’s excited. This is what we do. We educate students,” he said. “Rooms are prepared, we’ve got our custodians, maintenance people have done a great job this year getting our school ready. Our cafeteria workers are ready. PTO has done an outstanding job decorating our school force, and so it’s an exciting time.”

Dyer was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday. You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

During his appearance he discussed some slight adjustments they’ve made to arrival and dismissal times this year.

“We are looking at a safety issue. Last year we had an issue with people on Highway 39, which is on the high school side of our district,” he said. “So what we’ve done is we’re going to stagger our start and release times this year so that our elementary pick up parents will go first. And so we’re going to dismiss elementary students at 3:25 so we can get them off that highway as quick as we can to alleviate that traffic situation that we have. A lot of our parents park on the side of the road to move over but it still creates an issue and it’s not their fault. We just don’t have enough room.”

Dismissal for the secondary school students will be at 3:40 p.m.

The new arrival times are 7:45 a.m. for elementary school students and 7:50 a.m. for the secondary school.

