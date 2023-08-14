Bryan man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assaulting a family member with previous convictions.

Treavon Blue, 28, was arrested in May in connection to a shooting that left two people injured at an apartment complex in College Station.

The assault on a family member charge stems from an incident in January.

All three charges are felonies.

