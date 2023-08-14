Bryan man indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assaulting a family member with previous convictions.
Treavon Blue, 28, was arrested in May in connection to a shooting that left two people injured at an apartment complex in College Station.
The assault on a family member charge stems from an incident in January.
All three charges are felonies.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.