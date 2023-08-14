City of Bryan to hold updated Flood Mitigation Plan meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is asking for residents’ input on its updated Flood Mitigation Plan.

The plan, also know as the Floodplain Management Plan, looks at the city’s flooding hazards and vulnerabilities and what actions it can take to reduce flooding.

The city is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Bryan City Hall Basement Training Room.

Residents can also provide written feedback about the draft plan by emailing Sam Vernon, Assistant City Engineer, or David Stroud, WSP Planning Consultant. The deadline to provide feedback is Sept. 1.

Learn more about the Floodplain Management Plan here.

