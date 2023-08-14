Deputies investigating shooting inside Woody’s Smokehouse in Leon County

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon inside Woody’s Smokehouse on northbound I-45 in Centerville.

According to the owners of the business, an armed patron shot another man who was attacking customers in the men’s restroom.

“We had a customer come in harassing customer after customer. He proceeded to restrooms where he began to attack and beat two different customers. He then preceded to attack another customer in the restroom that was armed for protection,” said Diana Wood, who shared that the suspect was shot twice by the armed patron.

After he was hit, the suspect fled the business but was stopped and detained by law enforcement north of Centerville on Interstate 45, according to sources. He was then loaded into a medical helicopter where his condition isn’t known at this time.

KBTX has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for details and we’re told a news release will be shared publicly later this afternoon.

No names have been shared at this time.

“Prayers for my team and customers that were involved would be greatly appreciated. We are thankful to law enforcement for the fast service and the capture of the attacker,” said Wood. “I’m thankful for the blood of Jesus that I pray daily over our team, our customers, our community, and the team of praying employees that unit with me each day in agreement for protection.”

“As we are reflecting, we asked ourselves what could have been the outcome if those prayers and cover was not implemented. Praises to God for the covering of everyone. If I ever had something to preach it would be today and it would be now. Cover your family, your friends, your work, and your school with the blood of Jesus before you walk out of your house each day,” Wood said.

