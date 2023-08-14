Dirt Road Rustics celebrates 6 years of service in the Brazos Valley

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The faith based, family owned and operated furniture store, Dirt Road Rustic, is celebrating six years of making homes uniquely beautiful with style and décor.

Mother and daughter duo and owners, Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja say they’re ready to celebrate this milestone with the community.

“We are family owned and operated here at Dirt Road Rustics and serving the Brazos Valley with the best furniture and best home décor has been such a blessing,” said Castilleja. “We’re celebrating six years of Dirt Road Rustics, Aug. 18-20.”

Customers can cash in on some discounted items like 30% off furniture and15% off home décor.

There will be Rustic Bucks for furniture purchases over $999 qualify to save up to $300.00 off of your purchase.

“We’re here to help you design that dream couch that will fit your space perfectly. All of our fall decor will be on sale,” said Fly. “All of our dining room sets, bedroom sets, occasional sets are also going to be on sale for our anniversary weekend.”

Looking back on the store’s beginnings, Fly reminisced on where they started.

“If you don’t know our journey, our journey started back in 2017. We were renting a building that was 10,000 square feet. We followed our dream, stepped out in faith, and we were able to open up this beautiful home décor store with furniture. And now we actually purchased our own building and it’s twice the size! So we carry more furniture and more dinette sets, more bedroom sets.”

Stop by the anniversary celebration sale to check out the deals for yourself.

Dirt Road Rustic is located at 12669 SH-30 in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Temperatures and humidity drop off a bit, but fire danger remains high through mid-week
Unprecedented heat continues...but with a hint of short-lived “relief”

Latest News

Expert tips for staying organized when life gets busy
Expert tips for staying organized when life gets busy
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Dirt Road Rustic 6th Year Celebration
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Get organized before school starts
Preparing for safety as kids head back to school
Keeping kids safe and celebrating milestones on social media