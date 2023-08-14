Dirt Road Rustics celebrates 6 years of service in the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The faith based, family owned and operated furniture store, Dirt Road Rustic, is celebrating six years of making homes uniquely beautiful with style and décor.

Mother and daughter duo and owners, Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja say they’re ready to celebrate this milestone with the community.

“We are family owned and operated here at Dirt Road Rustics and serving the Brazos Valley with the best furniture and best home décor has been such a blessing,” said Castilleja. “We’re celebrating six years of Dirt Road Rustics, Aug. 18-20.”

Customers can cash in on some discounted items like 30% off furniture and15% off home décor.

There will be Rustic Bucks for furniture purchases over $999 qualify to save up to $300.00 off of your purchase.

“We’re here to help you design that dream couch that will fit your space perfectly. All of our fall decor will be on sale,” said Fly. “All of our dining room sets, bedroom sets, occasional sets are also going to be on sale for our anniversary weekend.”

Looking back on the store’s beginnings, Fly reminisced on where they started.

“If you don’t know our journey, our journey started back in 2017. We were renting a building that was 10,000 square feet. We followed our dream, stepped out in faith, and we were able to open up this beautiful home décor store with furniture. And now we actually purchased our own building and it’s twice the size! So we carry more furniture and more dinette sets, more bedroom sets.”

Stop by the anniversary celebration sale to check out the deals for yourself.

Dirt Road Rustic is located at 12669 SH-30 in College Station.

