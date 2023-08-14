Drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Toney Edwards Jr. will spend 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He entered a plea agreement Monday offered by two assistant district attorneys.

On Monday, the 42-year-old pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

In May 2022, Edwards was pulled over in Richards. The deputy spoke with Edwards and his passenger, who had conflicting accounts of where they had been. A K-9 was then deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics in the car. The deputy did a probable cause search and found over 80 grams of Methamphetamine, Xanax, Marijuana and various other items commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

At the time of his arrest, Edwards had another manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charge pending in Brazos County from June 2021.

While out on bond in March 2023, Edwards was involved in a crash in Brazos County and officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Edwards is currently in the Grimes County jail pending transfer to prison.

He was previously sentenced to prison for assault family violence with a prior conviction, burglary of a habitation, evading detention in a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

“Toney Edwards is a multi-time felon, who has been dealing illegal narcotics in the Brazos Valley for many years,” District Attorney Andria Bender said. “He made a serious mistake when he decided to bring his drug business into Grimes County. We are grateful to our various law enforcement partners for their diligent work on this investigation. Edwards being in prison makes our community safer.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.