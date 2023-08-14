Expert tips for staying organized when life gets busy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again. Summer vacation is over and the kids are heading back to school. This, of course, means that both their lives and yours are about to get a lot busier.

Emily Ferris Schuler, a professional home organizer, has three tips to help you stay organized.

“This is a drop zone. Every home should have one, whether it’s where you enter in the front door, or whether you enter through the garage, you should have a place where you can put all of your stuff so it doesn’t flow into the house,” she said.

In Schuler’s drop zone, she stores the kids’ backpacks, lunch boxes, and school supplies.

“Everyone has a designated hook. This is my husband’s. This is mine. We’ve each got a basket labeled, it keeps all of your stuff here, localized, and from just scattering throughout the house,” she said.

For scheduling, Schuler says they use a digital, shared calendar.

“This sits out in our kitchen and you can see it’s color-coded. It syncs with your Outlook and your Gmail. My husband and I can enter something here and we can categorize it. Then, we can see where we are and where we need to go,” Schuler said.

She also recommends keeping track of things in a physical planner.

“I work off of a to-do list. I love this because I can do my planning, my grocery shopping. I can look and see what I’ve completed and cross it off,” Schuler said.

When it comes to the kids’ closets, Schuler says it’s important to go through all of their clothes and get rid of anything that no longer fits.

“Anything that’s too small, too worn, pull it out. Then, I recommend matching hangers, there are budget friendly ones, to have uniformity in there [and] makes it overall aesthetically pleasing. Secondly, you can categorize. He’s got all of his colored shirts, he’s got his long sleeves, he’s got T-shirts, and then this is sportswear and church clothes,” she said.

Finally, Schuler says it’s important to color-code.

“It makes it easier when you want them to help put their clothes away. If you have young kids, it teaches them colors,” she said.

For more organization tips and design inspiration, follow Schuler’s Instagram page here.

