A few upcoming events to end your week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those looking for a fun way to end the week can look forward to several events this coming weekend.

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo

For those interested in reptiles such as snakes and lizards, you can look forward to the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo that is making it’s return to Bryan-College Station. It will take place at the Brazos County Expo Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals and more to get up close and personal with. There will also be supplies sold during the expo.

Those looking to learn more about the animals will be able to meet breeders and go to the expos education section for some hands on learning.

Adults can purchase a day ticket for $10 or a 2 day ticket for $15.

A day ticket for Kids ages 5-12 is $5 and a 2 day ticket is $8. Kids 4 and under get in free.

The Fun For All Bowl-a-Thon

Anyone looking to knock down some pins will have the opportunity this Saturday at the Fun for All Playground at Central Park’s third annual Bowl-A-Thon. It will take place at Grand Station Entertainment from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The first and third hour will be open bowling, while the second hour will be the “Fun for All” tournament where teams compete for first, second, and third place prizes. There will also be a silent auction.

The bowling event raises funds for the expansion and improvement of its all-inclusive playground in College Station that ensures, regardless of a child’s motor or cognitive abilities, everyone can play and learn in the same environment.

To participate in the Bowl-A-Thon, community members or businesses must be a sponsor. There are five sponsorship levels which includes three hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and drinks for a team of four. The lowest tier sponsor is a $300 team sponsorship.

Register a team online or call 979-777-0146.

Military Working Dogs Day

History buffs and dogs lovers can learn more about the contributions that military working dogs have made to the United States at the Museum of the American G.I. It is part of the museum’s Military Working Dogs Day that takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to talk with a former Vietnam War Military Working Dog Handler and meet a retired Military Working Dog. They’ll learn what it took to train, work with, and care for the dogs.

A representative from Mission K-9 Rescue will also be present.

