First look inside new Brazos County J.P. Constable Pct. 1 building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After more than a year of following the progress, KBTX got a first look at the new Justice of the Peace constable complex.

The all new 5400 sq. ft. building in College Station is a long time coming and has been in the works for about a decade.

“Inside the new facility it doesn’t leak and the wind doesn’t whistle through the walls so it’s a big change,” said Constable, Jeff Reeves.

There is a complete courtroom, state of the art security systems, with cameras and keypads throughout the building.

Staff says in addition to the space being more “up to date,” this one is also more structurally sound.

“The rain would come through the front window from the seals” added Reeves, " I don’t know if it wasn’t built right or what”

Along with a stronger roof and sealed windows, the new building has ample space for visitors to park.

“We have had to cancel jury’s before because there was no where to park,” said Justice of the Peace, Kenny Elliott.

The new complex is located at 412 William D Fitch parkway in College Station.

