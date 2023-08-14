Fisher pleased with physicality from Saturday’s scrimmage

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team held a closed scrimmage on Saturday at Kyle Field. On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media for the first time since Saturday’s practice.

Fisher first mentioned that his team is as healthy as any team he’s had in a long time, apart from losing tight end Donovan Green to injury. Even with Green out, Fisher believes they have a lot of depth at tight end and are in a good spot.

Fisher was pleased with Saturday’s scrimmage and the progress the team has made through fall camp so far. He especially likes the development on the line of scrimmage.

”The biggest takeaway I thought physicality was good,” Fisher said. “You always want more consistency when you’re putting some young guys in. Some of our older guys scrimmaged a certain amount of plays and got them out to see other young guys. But for the most part I thought up front on both sides of the ball we had good physicality. The defensive line and the offensive line. I was very pleased with a lot of their movements, and the offensive line is emerging some guys that are coming along really well,” Fisher added.

Fisher also mentioned the quarterbacks did a good job of protecting the football during the scrimmage.

