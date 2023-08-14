Harris County man killed in crash near Buffalo

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 22-year-old man was killed in a Freestone County crash early Monday morning.

Jesus Rebollo of Cypress, was traveling south on I-45 near Buffalo.

According to Texas DPS, around 2:30 a.m. his pickup rolled over after drifting onto the right shoulder of the roadway.

Robollo wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

DPS is reminding drivers to always wear their seatbelt, as is required by Texas State Law.

