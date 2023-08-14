Hearne Police searching for teenage shooting suspect

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne Police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one person and sent them to the hospital.

Police named Jaiden McGrew as the suspect.

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 2 a.m. Saturday, August 12, for a report of shots fired. According to a release, police located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital and later released. The victim told police his car had been stolen earlier in the night by McGrew and he went and confronted the suspect who shot at him with an “AR style rifle” at least 10 times, striking the victim multiple times.

On Monday, August 14, police served search warrants at three different locations where they seized one gun, accessories and ammunition, but did not locate McGrew.

McGrew is now wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on McGrew’s whereabouts to contact them at (979) 279-5333.

