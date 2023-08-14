Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles will have a very unique 2023 season. They’re in the middle of building a new stadium, so they won’t play any true home games. They’ll “host” games at Brazos Christian, Bryan, and Allen Academy this year.

Hearne also has a new head coach. After Ricky Sargent moved into an administrative role, defensive coordinator Alfonzo Jackson stepped in to take the helm.

Jackson and the Eagles are eager to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They believe they’ve laid that foundation all offseason.

”I’ve been here going on nine years as an assistant coach and now coming in as a head coach, in all those years watching this crew this year, something separates us,” said Hearne head coach Alfonzo Jackson. “That’s that grind from February all the way until today,” Jackson added.

“We’re very hungry,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Justavian Benford exclaimed. “Workouts have been very intense. The energy has been high. Everybody is ready for the season and to show that we’ve been putting in the work,” Benford added.

“We’ve got a lot of great leaders, and our coaches have been preparing us all summer. We’re ready,” senior running back TJ Webster said.

Hearne kicks off its season on the road at Anderson-Shiro on August 25th.

