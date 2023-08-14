Leander man sentenced to prison for soliciting minors for sex online

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Judge sentenced a Leander man to six years in prison for soliciting minors for sex online.

Arnold Elkins, 58, was sentenced Friday, August 12, 2023. Elkins was convicted earlier in the day by a Brazos County jury.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Elkins was arrested in 2018 following two days of online communication with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl. Prosecutors said the conversation quickly turned sexual.

On September 13, 2018, Elkins drove from Leander to Bryan to meet the child, bringing items discussed during the course of communicating with the undercover investigator. Elkins stopped to check into a motel room when he was contacted by investigators and taken into custody.

Online Solicitation of a Minor is a third-degree felony punishable by two to ten years in prison. Elkins will have to register as a sex offender.

