Navasota ISD students embark on new school year

Caleb Britt joined members of Navasota ISD to talk about the upcoming school year.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It will be another busy week in the Brazos Valley as more students return to school. Navasota ISD students returned Monday, which was about two weeks earlier compared to previous years. John C. Webb Elementary welcomed about 620 students.

Webb Elementary underwent some renovations renovations over the summer, which include new paint in all the classrooms and hallways, new partitions in all student restrooms and a new electronic sign at the front of the school.

“The staff is really excited,” said Principal Emily Nichols said. “The campus looks really, really good.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Nichols said the renovations were the inspiration behind the school’s theme for the year, which is “building for success.”

Teachers are focusing on helping students read on their grade level and working to build those teacher-student relationships, according to this year’s big initiatives.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Lilly Kaiser is the school’s reading interventionist and works with students in small groups to ensure their reading goals are met. In addition, she strategizes and accesses student data with teachers to create the best reading plans for the students.

“We look at where they are at the beginning of the year and set goals for them and have the students look at what their goals are also and make sure that they understand what they’re going to be working on so that they can get where they need to be at the end of the year,” Kaiser said.

Caleb Britt joined members of Navasota ISD to talk about the upcoming school year.

Pre-K teacher Kim Brown has been looking forward to the school year and setting a strong foundation for her students. She’s most excited about the field trips they’ll be taking to places like a pharmacy and a bakery. Brown said these experiences make a big impact on students.

“We’re really focused on growing and constructing our minds,” Brown said. “At my level, we’re starting those building blocks, and each year they build on that so that they can have a complete education.”

To keep up with John C. Webb Elementary and other district schools throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Temperatures and humidity drop off a bit, but fire danger remains high through mid-week
Unprecedented heat continues...but with a hint of short-lived “relief”

Latest News

Back to School on BVTM: Iola ISD superintendent discussed new year
Back to School on BVTM: Iola ISD superintendent says they’re set to break enrollment record
The Old Main building at Baylor University in Waco on Dec. 23, 2020.
U.S. Department of Education reaffirms Baylor’s religious exemption in response to sexual harassment complaints
The owner of Uptown Cheapskate shares affordable and sustainable back-to-school look ideas for...
Spend less on back-to-school looks
Back to School on BVTM: Navasota ISD superintendent discusses new year
Back to School on BVTM: Navasota ISD superintendent on 2023-24 academic year