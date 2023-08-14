Navasota ISD students embark on new school year

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - It will be another busy week in the Brazos Valley as more students return to school. Navasota ISD students returned Monday, which was about two weeks earlier compared to previous years. John C. Webb Elementary welcomed about 620 students.

Webb Elementary underwent some renovations renovations over the summer, which include new paint in all the classrooms and hallways, new partitions in all student restrooms and a new electronic sign at the front of the school.

“The staff is really excited,” said Principal Emily Nichols said. “The campus looks really, really good.”

Nichols said the renovations were the inspiration behind the school’s theme for the year, which is “building for success.”

Teachers are focusing on helping students read on their grade level and working to build those teacher-student relationships, according to this year’s big initiatives.

Lilly Kaiser is the school’s reading interventionist and works with students in small groups to ensure their reading goals are met. In addition, she strategizes and accesses student data with teachers to create the best reading plans for the students.

“We look at where they are at the beginning of the year and set goals for them and have the students look at what their goals are also and make sure that they understand what they’re going to be working on so that they can get where they need to be at the end of the year,” Kaiser said.

Pre-K teacher Kim Brown has been looking forward to the school year and setting a strong foundation for her students. She’s most excited about the field trips they’ll be taking to places like a pharmacy and a bakery. Brown said these experiences make a big impact on students.

“We’re really focused on growing and constructing our minds,” Brown said. “At my level, we’re starting those building blocks, and each year they build on that so that they can have a complete education.”

