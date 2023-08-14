Texas A&M enters preseason AP poll at No. 23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their preseason college football Top 25 rankings, and Texas A&M came in at No. 23.

This is the fifth straight year the Aggies appear in the preseason AP Top 25. A&M is one of six SEC teams in the poll along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ole Miss.

AP Top 25 preseason rankings

1. Georgia (60)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa

