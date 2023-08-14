Texas A&M enters preseason AP poll at No. 23
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their preseason college football Top 25 rankings, and Texas A&M came in at No. 23.
This is the fifth straight year the Aggies appear in the preseason AP Top 25. A&M is one of six SEC teams in the poll along with No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 11 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ole Miss.
AP Top 25 preseason rankings
1. Georgia (60)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa
