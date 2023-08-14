Texas A&M Forest Service offers close-up of airtankers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are staying busy this year with record-high temperatures and numerous fires across the state.

In the last six weeks more than 2,700 wildfires burned close to 100,000 acres in Texas according to Wes Moorehead, Fire Chief for Texas A&M Forest Service.

On Monday, Texas A&M Forest Service exhibited two multi-engine planes from their fleet of thirty that are used across Texas to help combat fires. These amphibious aircraft known as Super Scoopers draft and dump water from lakes to support ground crews. Capable of scooping over 700 pounds of water midflight, these airtankers are responsible for dropping over 11 million gallons of water in 2022.

“A real busy day for us could be a hundred drops or more,” said Elic Kirby, First Officer for Bridger Aerospace. “Every drop is an opportunity to get better, and also getting to work tight with all the ground crews. It’s really nice those are the guys out there putting in the work putting out the fires, so to be able to support them is pretty awesome.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service is continuing to monitor conditions and plan ahead in supporting firefighting efforts.

“When things are so dry they just need to be cognizant of anything they’re doing, any activity that could cause a spark or initiate a heat source,” said Moorehead. “Even pulling over on the side of the road, the undercarriage can be extremely hot, and the fuels can be very receptive.”

