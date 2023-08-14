Texas A&M’s freshman cadets experience time-honored tradition of Fish Cut

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Freshman orientation week has begun for the incoming cadets at Texas A&M University, marking the beginning of their journey in Aggieland.

More than 200 eager cadet members gathered earlier today at the Maroon and White Barbershop in College Station to participate in this revered rite of passage.

The practice carried out for over 15 years at the establishment, holds deep significance for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

“I just love being a part of the Aggie Corps of Cadets tradition, ensuring they look their best, ready for home games and all their other important events,” Jennifer Baker, owner of the Maroon and White Barbershop said.

Cadet leadership emphasizes the importance of these haircuts as the first step in cultivating the core values that are upheld by both the Corps and Texas A&M University. Going beyond just a visual change, these “fish cuts” are thought to play a crucial role in nurturing leadership traits and cultivating lasting friendships.

“It’s kind of a timeless initiation where upperclassmen shave the heads of the newcomers, forging a unique bond with them. It’s a day they won’t soon forget,” shared Bryan Plasczyk, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Company Commander.

While male cadets embrace the symbolic transformation through “fish cuts,” female cadets adopt a different tradition. Women in the Corps are not required to shave their heads; however, their hair must be neatly arranged in a bun as part of their uniform, underscoring the unity and diversity within the ranks.

