Texas A&M’s freshman cadets experience time-honored tradition of Fish Cut

Texas A&M’s freshman cadets experience time-honored tradition of Fish Cut
Texas A&M’s freshman cadets experience time-honored tradition of Fish Cut(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Freshman orientation week has begun for the incoming cadets at Texas A&M University, marking the beginning of their journey in Aggieland.

More than 200 eager cadet members gathered earlier today at the Maroon and White Barbershop in College Station to participate in this revered rite of passage.

The practice carried out for over 15 years at the establishment, holds deep significance for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

“I just love being a part of the Aggie Corps of Cadets tradition, ensuring they look their best, ready for home games and all their other important events,” Jennifer Baker, owner of the Maroon and White Barbershop said.

Cadet leadership emphasizes the importance of these haircuts as the first step in cultivating the core values that are upheld by both the Corps and Texas A&M University. Going beyond just a visual change, these “fish cuts” are thought to play a crucial role in nurturing leadership traits and cultivating lasting friendships.

“It’s kind of a timeless initiation where upperclassmen shave the heads of the newcomers, forging a unique bond with them. It’s a day they won’t soon forget,” shared Bryan Plasczyk, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Company Commander.

While male cadets embrace the symbolic transformation through “fish cuts,” female cadets adopt a different tradition. Women in the Corps are not required to shave their heads; however, their hair must be neatly arranged in a bun as part of their uniform, underscoring the unity and diversity within the ranks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Arrests made in connection to Pleasant Hill Rd. Homicide
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii...
Governor says death toll from Hawaii wildfires stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’

Latest News

Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Those looking for a fun way to end the week can look forward to several events this weekend.
A few upcoming events to end your week
Sunday Night Weather Update - August 13
Twin City Mission
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version