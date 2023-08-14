Treat of the Day: Melissa Fox retires from the Bryan Police Department

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officer Melinda Fox retired from the Bryan Police Department on Friday after over 22 years of service to our community!

Officer Fox began her career at the Bryan Police Department in 2001 where she completed the police academy before being assigned to the Patrol Division.

In her 22 years she served as a school resource officer, night shift patrol, and became an instructor.

in 2010 she transferred to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team where she remained until her retirement.

officer Fox will be continuing her career by serving the community as an Investigator with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force where she can pursue her passion for helping victims of Human Trafficking.

