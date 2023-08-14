Treat of the Day: Melissa Fox retires from the Bryan Police Department

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officer Melinda Fox retired from the Bryan Police Department on Friday after over 22 years of service to our community!

Officer Fox began her career at the Bryan Police Department in 2001 where she completed the police academy before being assigned to the Patrol Division.

In her 22 years she served as a school resource officer, night shift patrol, and became an instructor.

in 2010 she transferred to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team where she remained until her retirement.

officer Fox will be continuing her career by serving the community as an Investigator with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force where she can pursue her passion for helping victims of Human Trafficking.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nariah Reeves is currently in the Brazos County jail on charges of murder, burglary of a home,...
NEW: Deputies say suspect and juvenile planned Brandon Hall’s murder
Rental property in Bryan
FBI and realtors alert public to rising threat of rental scams
Videos captured by witnesses and shared with News 3's Rusty Surette show the driver police were...
Police pursuit goes through Downtown Bryan early Saturday
MCTMCTXSheriff Arrests Target Kidnapping Suspect
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests kidnapping suspect with help of K9 unit
Temperatures and humidity drop off a bit, but fire danger remains high through mid-week
Unprecedented heat continues...but with a hint of short-lived “relief”

Latest News

Officer Fox began her career at the Bryan Police Department in 2001 where she completed the...
Treat of the Day: Melinda Fox Retires from Bryan Police Department
Consol Football Helps Teachers
Treat of the Day: Consol Football players help teachers with their classrooms
Consol Football Helps Teachers
Treat of the Day - Consol Football Helps Teachers
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students win awards at...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences students win awards at conference