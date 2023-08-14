USPS hosting hiring event Tuesday
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - USPS is actively hiring new employees. If you are interested in joining their team, they are hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Bryan.
Job seekers are invited to come to the USPS at 2121 E William J Bryan Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Jobs they are hiring for include Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, City Carrier Assistant and many more.
You can apply for jobs here.
